CryptoFlow Market Cap Hits $559,876.06 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 29.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 96.5% higher against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $559,876.06 and $1,305.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00139523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00166882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,885.92 or 1.00254436 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.49 or 0.00915642 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.