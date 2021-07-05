UpBots Hits One Day Volume of $143,082.00 (UBXT)

UpBots (CURRENCY:UBXT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. UpBots has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $143,082.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UpBots coin can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UpBots has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00054868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.00923291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.96 or 0.08215500 BTC.

UpBots Coin Profile

UpBots (CRYPTO:UBXT) is a coin. UpBots’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 355,555,396 coins. The official message board for UpBots is medium.com/upbotscom . UpBots’ official Twitter account is @UpBotscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UpBots is upbots.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upbots is an all-in-one platform that brings together crypto trading tools and strategies that are generally stand-alone services. It provides a 360° trading experience where users simply choose what best suits their profile. “

Buying and Selling UpBots

