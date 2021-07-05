Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0077 on Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Patron has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Patron has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $10,329.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00923560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.21 or 0.08248718 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

