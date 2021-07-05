Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Reaches Market Cap of $5.80 Million

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $365,035.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00055064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.56 or 0.00923800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.25 or 0.08249964 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

