Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

CODI traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 74,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,879. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -518.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 54,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

