$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.81. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after buying an additional 2,725,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,323,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.20. 248,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,281. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

