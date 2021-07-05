Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.35 or 0.00630897 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00172472 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000571 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

