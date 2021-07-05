Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44,320.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $16.71 million and approximately $44,320.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,049.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,230.23 or 0.06549887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.89 or 0.01509212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00410713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00161670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.19 or 0.00637870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.87 or 0.00422537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.28 or 0.00332675 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,349,369 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

