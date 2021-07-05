Kava.io (KAVA) Market Cap Reaches $317.14 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Kava.io has a market cap of $317.14 million and $78.13 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $4.52 or 0.00013273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036689 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00295258 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00038512 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,042.75 or 0.03062412 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 137,680,435 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

