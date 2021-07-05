CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CEMIG SA -ADR is active in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization business, Cemig continues to invest in the expansion of its services and in new technologies so as to remain a top notch company nationwide. Using power sources such as hydraulic, thermal, wind and solar power and even other more advanced technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells, Cemig goes on providing, under any circumstances, alternatives for the supply and commercialization of electric energy. “

CIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CIG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.35. 1,957,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,618,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

