ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,236,500 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,608,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 247.3 days.
Shares of ORXCF stock remained flat at $$16.75 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12. ORIX has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $18.35.
About ORIX
