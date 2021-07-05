IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of IRS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 860,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

