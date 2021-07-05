Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after buying an additional 463,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,707,000 after buying an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,452,000 after buying an additional 81,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,920,000 after buying an additional 69,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after acquiring an additional 79,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 632,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,797. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

