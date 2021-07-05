Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Down 22.7% in June

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 792,300 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.22. 68,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $163.05 million, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.54. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

