Prometeus (PROM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.71 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $12.42 or 0.00036784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $204.30 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.13 or 0.00921488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.88 or 0.08150390 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

