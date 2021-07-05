BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 15.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,773. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

