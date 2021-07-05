BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in June

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $6,373,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,287,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.81. 85,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,434. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 4.49%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.