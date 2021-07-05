HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.94 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $7,049.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000126 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

