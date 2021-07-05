Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Hits $0.0560 on Top Exchanges

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $3.05 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,605,322 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

