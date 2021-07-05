Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report $80.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.41 million. CalAmp reported sales of $83.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $331.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.51 million to $335.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $357.04 million, with estimates ranging from $344.07 million to $366.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. CalAmp’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 150,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,591. The firm has a market cap of $446.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.58. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

