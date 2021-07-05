$171.55 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to announce sales of $171.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.00 million and the lowest is $170.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $558.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $706.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $726.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $670.05 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $721.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 405,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 696.30%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 514,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

