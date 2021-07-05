RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RDVWF stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Monday. RadView Software has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.

RadView Software Company Profile

RadView Software Ltd. develops and markets software for testing the performance, scalability, and integrity of Internet applications. Its WebLOAD provides various solutions, such as Website, Java, NET, Oracle forms, Web services/REST, and Selenium load testing solutions, as well as continuous integration, CRM and ERP performance testing, and campus management platforms testing solutions.

