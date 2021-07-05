RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RDVWF stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Monday. RadView Software has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.
RadView Software Company Profile
