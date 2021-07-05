Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report sales of $213.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.50 million and the highest is $225.18 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $154.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $884.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $899.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $945.00 million, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CDE. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

NYSE:CDE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.91. 1,994,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

