Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.10 Million

Brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce sales of $306.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.20 million. Umpqua posted sales of $327.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 989,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,844. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 16.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

