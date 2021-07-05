$329.51 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report $329.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.40 million to $341.40 million. SunPower reported sales of $352.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,271.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SunPower by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SunPower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SunPower by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 419,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 139,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.10. SunPower has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

