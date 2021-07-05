AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE HKIB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.60. 5,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,624. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85. AMTD International has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter.

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

