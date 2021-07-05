Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 491,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 62,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

