Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. 53,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.81. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $200.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

