Head-To-Head Analysis: Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) versus GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and GrowMax Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 11.68 -$192.30 million $0.28 67.25 GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$1.72 million N/A N/A

GrowMax Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viper Energy Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Viper Energy Partners and GrowMax Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 2 12 0 2.86 GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $15.82, suggesting a potential downside of 15.99%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -19.77% -0.01% -0.01% GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. does not have significant business. Previously, it focused on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral resources in Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

