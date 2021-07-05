Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTLR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

RTLR traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $11.17. 98,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 4.33. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 246,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 59.8% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 601,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.6% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.