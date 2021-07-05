PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 386,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 326.9 days.
Shares of PCELF traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.89. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16.
