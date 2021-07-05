MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Short Interest Down 24.3% in June

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 15,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MP. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,592. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.