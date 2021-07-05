Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Declines By 23.2%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 9.4% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 218,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of BCE by 9.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in BCE by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,011,000 after purchasing an additional 806,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in BCE by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 615,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,776,000 after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.70. 658,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,603. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

