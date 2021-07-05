First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce $775.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $763.88 million and the highest is $793.30 million. First Horizon reported sales of $511.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.23. 3,908,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,498. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,868,698.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in First Horizon by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Horizon by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,218,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,644,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after purchasing an additional 87,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

