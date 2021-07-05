KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,786,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,643. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,692,000 after purchasing an additional 99,411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

