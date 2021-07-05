Analysts Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.43 Million

Analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will report sales of $66.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.88 million and the lowest is $65.00 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $52.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $271.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.42 million to $278.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $315.58 million, with estimates ranging from $303.90 million to $333.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

LASR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 175,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,425. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 2.55. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after buying an additional 1,734,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 40.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,963,000 after purchasing an additional 482,835 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter worth $8,424,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 244,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

