Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to announce $385.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.00 million and the highest is $396.99 million. Atlas posted sales of $363.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NYSE ATCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.26. 403,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,920. Atlas has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atlas by 51.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 117,333 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Atlas by 252.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the first quarter valued at $2,280,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 535.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 185,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 156,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

