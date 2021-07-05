MAPS Market Capitalization Achieves $21.66 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. MAPS has a market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $150,038.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAPS has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,055,156 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

