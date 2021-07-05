BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post $72.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.45 million. BGSF posted sales of $62.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $304.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.96 million to $305.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $328.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGSF shares. TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,488. BGSF has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $130.20 million, a P/E ratio of 210.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BGSF by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

