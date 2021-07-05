Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 127,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,256. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $817.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.42.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth $900,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 191.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 31.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

