CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will announce sales of $45.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.90 million and the lowest is $43.71 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $43.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $182.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.12 million to $185.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $188.64 million, with estimates ranging from $183.03 million to $195.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. 79,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $723.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

