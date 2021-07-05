Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.45 Million

Brokerages expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to report sales of $66.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.40 million and the highest is $67.50 million. Points International posted sales of $40.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $295.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.53 million to $299.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $382.15 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $403.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 29.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Points International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCOM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,263. Points International has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.58.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

