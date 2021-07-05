NFTLootBox Achieves Market Capitalization of $638,541.63 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for $28.26 or 0.00082825 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $638,541.63 and approximately $251,686.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00134811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00166243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,203.45 or 1.00156700 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

