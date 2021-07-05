Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

Several research firms have commented on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

VNTR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 448,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. Research analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $8,275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 137,236 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 754,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $3,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

