Brokerages Expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $936.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to post $936.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $909.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $964.50 million. Meritor posted sales of $514.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

NYSE MTOR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,151,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Meritor by 663.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 636,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 552,990 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,449,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the first quarter worth approximately $11,042,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

