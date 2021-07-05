Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 746,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWEN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

CWEN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 447,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

