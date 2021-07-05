Short Interest in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Grows By 16.4%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 12,800,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,636. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Gap has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Gap will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

In other news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $33,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $308,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,662,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,245.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,045 shares of company stock valued at $8,083,472 over the last 90 days. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

