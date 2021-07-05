Quantstamp (QSP) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $22.00 million and approximately $309,595.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

