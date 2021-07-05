Quantstamp (QSP) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $22.00 million and approximately $309,595.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00054484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.59 or 0.00893785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,795.18 or 0.08175194 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

