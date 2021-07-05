ArGo Trading 12.4% Lower This Week (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. ArGo has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $7,233.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArGo has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00054484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.59 or 0.00893785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,795.18 or 0.08175194 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ArGo is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

